Abyss Price Reaches $0.0315 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $147,035.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00217487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

