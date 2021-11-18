ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Raised to €12.30 at Berenberg Bank

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.30 ($14.47) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised ABN AMRO Bank to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.