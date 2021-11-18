Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $54.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.32. Approximately 31,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,189,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 403,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,247,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

