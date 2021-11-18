AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.
ELUXY traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.