AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

ELUXY traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 31.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

