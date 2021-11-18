A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,383 shares of company stock worth $1,209,056. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $82.75 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

