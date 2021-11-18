999 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $221.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

