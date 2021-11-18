90,000 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 297.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 823,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $11,135,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

