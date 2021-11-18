$90.48 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce $90.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Ambarella reported sales of $56.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $327.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.42 million to $331.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $387.90 million, with estimates ranging from $374.70 million to $405.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $189.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.42. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.19 and a beta of 1.11.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.