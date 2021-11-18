8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $57,070.26 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95.

On Monday, October 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24.

On Monday, September 27th, Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99.

On Sunday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $52,715.46.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,690. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after buying an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in 8X8 by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after buying an additional 388,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

