$897.30 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to report $897.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $903.60 million and the lowest is $889.30 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $777.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of FUL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.89. 11,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,744,612 over the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.