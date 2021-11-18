812,321 Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 812,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,017,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 8.10% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $476,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.