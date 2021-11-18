$54.12 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to post $54.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.15 million and the lowest is $54.09 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $194.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.94 million to $195.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $304.18 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

PRCH stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,171. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.