$532.65 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report $532.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $425.60 million and the highest is $730.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $274.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.90 million to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

CRK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

CRK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $14,290,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 209.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $16,043,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

