5,294 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,100,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $445,000.

Shares of XMMO stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,095. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $70.81 and a one year high of $97.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.02.

