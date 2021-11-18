$52.14 Million in Sales Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to report sales of $52.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $186.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $186.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $237.32 million, with estimates ranging from $233.22 million to $242.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

In other SEMrush news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 54,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $1,232,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 644,882 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,624 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMR stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.26. 615,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

