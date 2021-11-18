50,478 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 26.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 573.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,313,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,218 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 603,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.