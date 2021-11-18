$50.82 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $50.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.40 million and the highest is $51.23 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $55.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $193.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.90 million to $194.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $244.08 million, with estimates ranging from $241.07 million to $247.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $401,937. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

