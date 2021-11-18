$5.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce $5.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $3.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $25.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.77 to $25.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $32.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.61 to $36.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,806.00 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,836.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,686.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

