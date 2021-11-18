4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.89. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

