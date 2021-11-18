4,801 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69.
