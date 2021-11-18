4,070 Shares in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $15,674,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $852,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYRN opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.70 million, a PE ratio of -127.92 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

