$399.79 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report sales of $399.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $398.67 million to $400.40 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 207,550 shares of company stock worth $5,227,320 in the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 78,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 30.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,339 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,795 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. 611,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.