394,238 Shares in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 394,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $8,570,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 353,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 47,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

