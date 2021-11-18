$385.80 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post $385.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $383.50 million and the highest is $388.70 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $414.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,234 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,479 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 174,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,207. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

