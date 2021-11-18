$342.90 Million in Sales Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to announce $342.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.50 million to $355.30 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $349.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.36. 1,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,092. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $150.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

