$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report sales of $3.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.94 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $17.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 709,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $236.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.80. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $237.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

