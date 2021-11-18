$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will post sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAH traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $47.95. 8,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

