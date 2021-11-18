$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $11.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $12.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $37,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after buying an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 108.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after buying an additional 229,423 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.48. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

