$270.71 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post $270.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $269.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.76 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $263.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,315,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,455,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.93. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

