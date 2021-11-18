26,179 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

