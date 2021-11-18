22,138 Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,712,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,938,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 151.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period.

BATS IYT opened at $274.46 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.90.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

