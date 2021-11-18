$2.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post earnings of $2.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,746.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 29,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $464.40. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,633. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $464.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

