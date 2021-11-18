1Life Healthcare (ONEM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM):

11/15/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/4/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – 1Life Healthcare is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.50 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ONEM stock traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $20.15. 186,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,272. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

