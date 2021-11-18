$19.56 Million in Sales Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will report sales of $19.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.61 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $18.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year sales of $76.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.63 million to $77.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $107.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.98 million to $123.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million.

UCL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 51,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.56. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.