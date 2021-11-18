$18.41 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report $18.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.30 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $17.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $65.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $68.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.77 million, with estimates ranging from $68.01 million to $71.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMED shares. Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 86.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 68,917 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 14.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of -0.28.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

