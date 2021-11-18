$177.51 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post sales of $177.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $182.28 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $737.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.70 million to $825.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $886.82 million, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $11.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.50. Tilray has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tilray by 93.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tilray by 235.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 103,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 249.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

