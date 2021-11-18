17,398 Shares in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $34.72 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTA. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

