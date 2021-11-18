140,521 Shares in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Finch Therapeutics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth about $13,088,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth about $7,471,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 141.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 220,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 399.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 139,795 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

