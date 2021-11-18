$126.05 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce sales of $126.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.10 million and the lowest is $124.53 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $100.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $480.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.98 million to $482.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $532.20 million, with estimates ranging from $504.57 million to $555.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTY. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 229,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tivity Health has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.