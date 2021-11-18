$12.39 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report $12.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.81 million. Merus reported sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $46.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Merus has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Merus by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

