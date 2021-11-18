11,050 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 78,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 134.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 462,305 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQUA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

AQUA opened at $47.83 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

