1,010,505 Shares in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.50% of Wrap Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRAP shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $231.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,719.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $146,240.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,951 shares of company stock valued at $261,921 over the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

