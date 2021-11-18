$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.95 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 638,683 shares of company stock worth $25,594,592. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. 2,417,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. Avantor has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

