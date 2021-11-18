1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 827,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $26,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $541,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,721 shares of company stock worth $4,752,739 over the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

