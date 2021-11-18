$1.22 EPS Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.27. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Victory Capital by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

