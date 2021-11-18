$1.20 EPS Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.66. 7,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,123. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

