$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.54. The stock had a trading volume of 852,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,992. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.38. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

