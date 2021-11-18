$1.09 EPS Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

