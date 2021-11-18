0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $991.42 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $991.42 million and $97.63 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00221974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001661 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,496,055 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

