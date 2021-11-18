$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.84. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

DCO stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. 21,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,159. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.50. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,383,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 64,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.